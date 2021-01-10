Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 10-16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Winter Craft Program with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 11 and learn how to make a snowman out of plastic pumpkins. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Virtual Storytime from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12 and Thursday, December 14 for virtual storytime. The theme for January 12 will be snowmen and the theme for January 14 will be hats.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13 for a fun snowflake craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)