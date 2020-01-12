Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan 12-18

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library
Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Roary the Lion Roars Too Loud by Ame Dyckman. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library
Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 13. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library
Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6 for an evening of anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14 and Thursday, January 16. For more information, call 767-3300.

Bilingual Storytime at Groves Branch Library
Listen to stories in Spanish and English at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. The theme will be Dogs/Perros. Ages 4 to 7. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teen Craft & Chill at Godeke Branch Library
Teens can create DIY wall art from old CDs at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-3362.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 16. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries
Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

Franchise Fever at Mahon Library
Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 for a movie. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar