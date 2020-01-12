Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan 12-18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Roary the Lion Roars Too Loud by Ame Dyckman. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 13. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.



Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6 for an evening of anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14 and Thursday, January 16. For more information, call 767-3300.

Bilingual Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Listen to stories in Spanish and English at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. The theme will be Dogs/Perros. Ages 4 to 7. For more information, call 767-3733.



Teen Craft & Chill at Godeke Branch Library

Teens can create DIY wall art from old CDs at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-3362.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.



Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 16. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.



Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

Franchise Fever at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 for a movie. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

