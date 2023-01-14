LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 8th through the 14th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, January 17, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, January 17, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, January 18, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, January 18, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, January 19, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, January 19, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Fuzzy Wuzzy Was a Bear” by Joe Rhatigan while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 17

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientist’s Club: Instant Ice Tower and Ice Painting at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, January 17

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we create a tower made of water ice! We will also paint with ice. This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January 17

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Trail of Blood: A Father a Son and a Tell-Tale Crime Scene Investigation” by Wanda Evans. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! Ages 18+.

Reading with Local Author Claire Dulaney at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, January 19

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join local author Claire Dulaney as she reads her picture book, “My Shoes Take Me Everywhere”. Copies will be available for purchase. This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, January 19

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, January 20

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Rabbit and the Motorbike” by Katie Hoeflerl while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

STEM Activities with TTU Group Widening Horizons at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, January 20

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come and meet with the Texas Tech group, Widening Horizons, as we participate in fun STEM activities! For ages 9-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Intro to Arabic Language and Culture for Kids at Mahon Library

Saturday, January 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Kids can learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun crafts and activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! For ages 7-14 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Anime and Gaming at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, January 21

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games and video games while we watch anime! For ages 13 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: