Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 16-22

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 18. Our digital collection is always open! Download the Libby App or visit Lubbock.overdrive.com to get access to ebooks, audiobooks, and emagazines anytime!

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, January 18, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, January 18, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, January 19, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, January 20, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, January 18

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 18

12:30 to 1:00 PM



Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of Goodbye Friend, Hello Friend by Cori Doerrfeld while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January 18

6:30 to 8:00 PM



Want to explore the world of crime, murder and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will discuss I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy today!

Nerf Wars: AVP at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, January 18

7:00 to 8:30 PM



Bring your own Nerf gear and battle it out in the library afterhours! Generic nerf darts will be provided. For Families and Teens at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 19

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM



Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, January 19

3:00 to 4:00 PM



Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Microsoft Word where we will teach you about the ins and outs of using Microsoft Word. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 20

11:00 to 11:30 AM



Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday January 20

3:30 to 5:30 PM



Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 20

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of Dragons are Real by Holly Hatam while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 22

10:00 AM



Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM



This month we will be discussing the book A Little Bit of Karma by ReShonda Tate Billingsley. Books are available for checkout at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM



Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 0-8. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300. This month it is located in the Family Learning Center.

