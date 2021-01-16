Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 17-23

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Libraries Closed for MLK Day
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MLK Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library 
Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 18 for a virtual storytime about Martin Luther King Jr.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library 
Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19 and Thursday, December 21 for virtual storytime. Tuesday’s theme is a surprise and Thursday’s theme is cats.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library
Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20 and make a toy for your cat. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

