Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 18-25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:



Libraries Closed of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 21.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21 and Thursday, January 23. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make a rose bouquet out of old book pages at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, on Tuesday, January 21. There will be two sessions—one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

Just Adult It at Patterson Branch Library

We all need help adulting sometimes. This month, learn about physical health and healthy habits at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21. Please RSVP at 767-3300 so we can make sure to have enough handouts and supplies for everyone. Ages 16 and up.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register or for more information.

Libby Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 23. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.



Teen After-Hours Program at Godeke Branch Library

Join us at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 24 for an after-hours game of Capture the Flag for ages 13 to 18 at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Due to limited space, registration is required. Call 775-3362 to register.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)