Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 2 – Jan. 8

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library!



This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, January 4, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, January 4, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, January 5, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, January 6, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, January 4

10:30 AM



Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Game Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 4

6:30 to 8:00 PM



Join us for a fun night of board games, card games, video games and more! For Ages 8+ at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 5

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM



Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, January 5

3:00 to 4:00 PM



Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Computers and Internet where we will teach you about computer basics and navigating the internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Worth the Wait: A Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Wednesday, January 5

6:30 to 8:00 PM



This new peer-led support group/book club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, is for those struggling with infertility, miscarriage or infant loss. It will meet the first Wednesday of every month. For more information, contact Mahon at 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 8

10:00 AM



Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.



Dates and times are:



Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, January 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, January 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, January 8

2:30 to 4:30 PM



Watch a movie from a popular horror movie franchise (Rated R) before the latest sequel hits theaters. Refreshments will be provided at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For Ages 16+. For title information, call 806-767-3733.

Nutrition 101: New Year Resolutions at Mahon Library

Saturday, January 8

3:00 to 4:00 PM



Start off the new year by learning how to make healthier choices when it comes food! Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a free seminar led by a certified nutritional health coach from Natural Grocers and learn how to survive today’s food jungle and maintain your new year resolution! For more information, contact 806-775-2835.

