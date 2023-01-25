LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 22nd through the 28th.



The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.



For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 23

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come and learn to knit and crochet at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Please bring your own yarn and needles. For ages 8 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Upcycled Books: Earrings at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, January 23

5:30 to 7:00 PM

We will be using pages from damaged books to make earrings at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For teens and adults! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 23

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, January 24, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, January 24, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, January 25, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, January 25, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, January 26, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, January 26, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 24

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, January 24

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Intro to Arabic Language & Culture for Adults at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January 24

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! For ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, January 26

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, January 26

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Docs. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Friends of the Library “Last Friday” Booksale at Mahon Library

Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Come purchase gently used books at incredibly low prices, all while supporting the Lubbock Public Libraries! Friday shopping is for Friends of the Library Members only, but you can join at the door. Saturday shopping is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted. To learn more visit lubbockfol.org. Located in the basement at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “Sister Friends Forever” by Kimberla Lawson Roby at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available of Libby in audiobook and eBook. At your expense, you may also download your book on your personal device. For teens (16+) and adults. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: