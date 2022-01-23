Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 23-29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, January 24 & Thursday, January 27

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Gnome Bottle Toppers at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, January 24

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Go big or go gnome! Come make a gnome bottle topper to give any bottle a little extra something. For ages 18+. To register, stop by in person or call Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 806-775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, January 25, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, January 25, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, January 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, January 27, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, January 25

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Salt Snowflake Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, January 25

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Create snowflakes with glue, salt and watercolor paints. For Grades 2-6 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Building Healthy and Delicious Meals at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 25

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Join us as Lauriena Cruz, a certified nutritional health coach, shows us how to incorporate healthy meals into our everyday lives! In partnership with Natural Grocers at Godeke Branch Library, 5035 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Anime Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 25

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we watch episodes of a popular anime series! For Ages 15+ at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733,

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 26

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, January 26

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Google Drive where we will teach you about the ins and outs of using Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 27

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Murder Mystery at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 27

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Help solve the mystery of the Bloodwood Masquerade Murder! For Grades 6-12. Call Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 806-767-3733 to register for this fun event!

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 29

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Stone Garden Decorations Craft at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, January 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Using household materials and molds, we will create decorations for your garden! For Childrens and Families, Ages 4 and Up! Call Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 806-767-3733 for more information.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)