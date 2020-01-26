Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

by: News Release

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Toddler Time at the Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 27 for a story, music, scarf play and free play with a variety of toys for toddlers. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library
Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 27. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 27 for an evening of crafts, Asian music and graphic novels. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 30. For more information, call 767-3300.

Recycling Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library
Our friends from the Recycling Department will be at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 to read Compost Stew by Mary McKenna Siddals and make a craft from recycled materials. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3300.

Bilingual Storytime at Groves Branch Library
Listen to stories in Spanish and English at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28. The theme will be Cats/Gatos. Ages 4 to 7. For more information, call 767-3733.

Plan to Do Better and Make Memories at Godeke Branch Library
Bring your planner to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 and plan for the month ahead, or bring your scrapbook and get some fresh ideas. Some supplies will be provided. For more information, call 775-3362.

DIY Valentine Gnomes at Groves Branch Library
Make an adorable sock gnome for Valentine’s Day at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28. Supplies will be provided. Adults and teen welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries
Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, February 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

