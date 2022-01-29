LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, January 31 & Thursday, February 3

3:30 to 5:30 PM



Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, February 1, 10:30 AM

Street) — Tuesday, February 1, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, February 1, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, February 2, 10:30 AM

Street) — Wednesday, February 2, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, February 3, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, February 1

10:30 AM



Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 1 1:00 to 3:00 PM Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of February! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 2

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM



Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, February 3

11:00 to 11:30 AM



Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library Thursday, February 3

5:00 to 6:00 PM



Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Computers and the Internet Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library Saturday, February 5

10:00 AM



Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Worth the Wait: Fertility Support Group & Book Club at Mahon Library Saturday, February 5

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM



This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet the first Saturday of every month at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library Saturday, February 5

2:30 to 4:30 PM



Join us for an afternoon movie and craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! We’ll make chocolate roses and Hershey Kiss roses while watching a romantic fairytale classic (1955, rated G). Refreshments provided. For movie title, or more information, call 806-767-3733. For all ages.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)