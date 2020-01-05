Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 5-11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6. This month’s topic will be looking into DNA research options and using those results. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6 to discuss Catch-22 by Joseph Heller. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.



Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7 and Thursday, January 9. For more information, call 767-3300.

Water Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Our friends from the Water Department will be at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7 to read The Snowflake: A Water Cycle Story by Neil Waldman and make pipe cleaner and pony bead snowflakes. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-2838

Plan to Do Better and Make Memories at Godeke Branch Library

Bring your planner and join us in planning for the month ahead at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, or bring your scrapbook and get fresh ideas. Some supplies will be provided. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren at Patterson Branch Library

Join us for support and help finding resources for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7. No children at the program, please. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.



Dance-a-Story at Mahon Library

Join us for a snow-themed storytime featuring music and dance at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8. Presented by Flatlands Dance Theatre. For more information, call 775-2838

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

This book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers will meet at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register or for more information.

Libby Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 9. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Water Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department will be at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9 to read Ethan the Raindrop by Sean Patrick Guidera and make snowflake spray art. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-2838.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Pirate Jack Gets Dressed by Nancy Raines Day. For more information, call 767-3300.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.



Friends of the Library Half-Price Book Sale at Mahon Library

The Friends of the Library will hold a half-price book sale in the basement of the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11. Admission is free to the public, and everything is half-price. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted. For more information, call 775-2835.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and crafts at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

