LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 8th through the 14th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, January 9

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Penguin and the Pinecone” by Salina Yoon while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 9

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, January 10, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, January 10, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, January 11, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, January 11, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, January 12, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, January 12, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 10

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Winter Salt Painting at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 10

4:00 to 5:00 PM

We will use glue, salt, and food coloring to make Winter-themed salt paintings! This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 10

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Learn about the early days of Hotel Lubbock, Artaway Fillmore- its African American chef, and his interesting cookbook with recipes and menus from the hotel. Presented by Cindy Martin, Local Historian. This program is presented in partnership with Lubbock County Historical Commission at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, January 11

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for story time and a fun activity. Story time will begin with the reading of “Little Snowflake” by Suzanne Fossey. The book follows a snowflake’s journey from being created, becoming part of a snowman, melting into a puddle, joining the clouds, and then becoming a snowflake all over again! A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will make snow out of baking soda, cornstarch, and water, and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcomed. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, January 12

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “In the Snow” by Elizabeth Spurr while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, January 12

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Thursday, January 12

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Teen Talk at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, January 12

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join other teens and let your voice be heard to talk about the things that matter to you and to learn life skills after-hours at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Grades 6-12. Please register by calling the Godeke Branch at 806-775-3362.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, January 14

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: