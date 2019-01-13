Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, January 13-19

(Library logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Library logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 14. Ages 2 to 5. This month's featured book is The Snowy Day. For more information, call 775-2838.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 14 for an evening of anime. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Fly Tying Program at Groves Branch Library

Participate in a fly tying demonstration at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 14. Call 767-3733 to register.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 14. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Computer Class at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 17. For more information, call 767-3300.

Water Conservation for Kids at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15 and learn about water conservation with the city water department. For more information, call 775-3362.

"Remember When" Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Join us for an interactive storytime for older adults at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 17. Participants can share memories based on common topics and experiences. For more information, call 775-3362.

Pen Pal Exchange at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 18 for our pen pal exchange with the Guilderland Public Library in New York. Meet new friends and practice the lost art of letter writing. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-3362.

Book Discussion at Patterson Branch Library

The Left-to-Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 19 to discuss Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 19 for a classic teen movie. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

