Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, January 6-12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:
Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 7 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.
Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library
Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 7. For more information, call 767-3300.
Book Discussion at Groves Library
The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 7 to discuss Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.
Computer Class at Patterson Branch Library
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 10. For more information, call 767-3300.
Pirate Storytime at Godeke Branch Library
Join Joe's Crab Shack for a pirate-themed storytime for preschoolers at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8. Pirate attire encouraged. For more information, call 775-3362.
Water Dance Storytime at Godeke Branch Library
Join us for stories and activities about water at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 10. For more information, call 775-3362.
Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library
Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 10. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.
"Ready to Read" at Patterson Branch Library
Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 12. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
The first meeting under this new schedule will be Tuesday, January 22.