Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, July 11

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Dinosaur, Dinosaur, Say Good Night” by Tiger Tales while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! At Mahon Library

Monday, July 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Under the Sea at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Encounter animals that live under the sea and learn all about them. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Mahon. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, July 11 and Thursday, July 14

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Recycled Plastic Planters at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 11

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will recycle plastic bottles into cute painted planters! Registration required. Call 806-775-3362 to reserve your spot! This craft is for ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, July 12, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, July 13 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, July 13 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, July 14, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, July 14, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 12

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 12

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Love dogs? Love reading? Meet Lubbock ISD therapy dogs at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street and listen to stories. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! At Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, July 12

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Rainforests at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Experience rainforest wildlife, learn about the important role the rainforest plays, and discuss preservation/conservation. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Godeke. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family Anime Crafternoon at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 12

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we make jelly bead stress balls and play card & board games while watching an ocean related anime! Free light refreshments provided. This program is for families and children ages 8 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 12

7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Lubbock County Historical Commission presents: Women Helping Women at South Plains Army Air Field and Beyond. Learn about the women who banded together to support the SPAAF base personnel, instructors, pilots and families during World War II. Presented by Sharon McCullar, Curator at the Silent Wings Museum at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! At Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 13

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Under the Sea at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Encounter animals that live under the sea and learn all about them. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Patterson. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Craft Night: Action Figure Terrariums at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 13

6:30 to 8:00 PM

No green thumb? No problem! Come create a contained landscape for an action figure or miniature with faux succulents and mosses; no watering required. Participants can bring their own (small) figures/decorations or use our provided materials. Light refreshments will also be provided at this after-hours event. For teens, grades 6th – 12th. Registration required: Register in person at Godeke or call 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 14

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Curious George, Parade Day” by H.A. Rey while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! At Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 14

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Reptiles at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Get an up close and personal look at some of Science Spectrum’s resident reptiles. Learn about habitats, eating habits and self-defenses. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Groves. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Nerf Wars at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 14

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Compete in Nerf competitions after-hours at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This program is just for teens grades 6-12 and registration is required. We’ll provide generic darts, you bring the Nerf equipment. Call 806-767-3733 to register or for more information.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, July 15

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Things That Go” by Lauren Crisp while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Ocean of Galápagos at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, July 15

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Library Director Stacy McKenzie will talk about the two weeks she spent exploring and scuba diving in Ecuador focusing on the Galápagos Islands. See real scuba equipment, view original photos and videos of from the trip and learn how to plan your own trip! This program is for the whole family at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Pirate Treasure Hunt at Mahon Library

Friday, July 15

1:00 to 5:00 PM

Go on a scavenger hunt throughout Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, and see if you can find the pirate’s buried treasure during this come-and-go program! For Ages 2-12. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ocean of Galápagos at Mahon Library

Friday, July 15

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Library Director Stacy McKenzie will talk about the two weeks she spent exploring and scuba diving in Ecuador focusing on the Galápagos Islands. See real scuba equipment, view original photos and videos of from the trip and learn how to plan your own trip! This program is for the whole family at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, July 16

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Women’s Self-Defense at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, July 16

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for a free self-defense class for women of all ages at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Learn how to defend yourself against common grabs, holds, and more. Taught by Kristi Wuensche: police officer, black belt, and owner of 10-10 Defense. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Women’s Self-Defense at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, July 16

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us for a free self-defense class for women of all ages at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Learn how to defend yourself against common grabs, holds, and more. Taught by Kristi Wuensche: police officer, black belt, and owner of 10-10 Defense. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

