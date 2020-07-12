Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 13-18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also an app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Andy Mason

Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13 to sing and dance to your favorite songs with Andy Mason. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual pizza badge in the ReadSquared app.

Lubbock Public Library Weekly Photo Challenge: Cardboard Creations

Make a cardboard castle, fort or other creation and post a photo of it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LBKPhotochallenge2020 from Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17. We will post an album of everyone’s pictures at the end of the week. Stay tuned for a new photo challenge every week.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in July at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The theme for Tuesday, July 14 is music and the theme for Thursday, July 16 is cowboys. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 and make an egg carton fairyhouse. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Come back for a new craft each Tuesday in July.

Twisted Fairytale Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

A troublemaker named Jack has grown a beanstalk to the clouds, and he has been stealing treasures from giants. The townspeople have asked you to climb up and stop him. Join our special virtual fairytale-themed D&D game for ages 13 to 18 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Recycling Department Virtual Storytime

Lubbock Public Library is teaming up with the Recycling Department for a virtual storytime on Facebook. Join us at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 to hear the book Pout Pout Fish Cleans Up the Ocean by Deborah Diesen and watch a video of a craft you can make from home. Pick up a craft kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) starting Monday, June 22 while supplies last.

Teen Art: Mason Jar Luminaries

Join Ms. Tiffany at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 and make a glass mason jar luminary. Pick up a jar at the Groves Library (5520 19th Street) starting Monday, July 13 while supplies last. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you the biggest Harry Potter fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. We will have live Facebook trivia challenges every Thursday in July.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Your instant pot can do more than make delicious food! Join us for a tutorial on making a DIY washer necklace using decoupage glue from your instant pot at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube. Pick up a kit with craft supplies at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) while supplies last. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)