Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 14-20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Stories by Nancy and Friends at the Mahon Library

Join us for stories by ventriloquist Nancy Burks Worcester and her puppet friends at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Tickets are required. Tickets will be available at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15 for an evening of Shonen anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Music with Andy Mason at Groves and Mahon Libraries

Singer/songwriter Andy Mason will perform children’s songs at the Groves Branch Library at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 and at the Mahon Library at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3733 or 775-2838.

Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make a floating teacup out of a saucer, a cup, and an old fork or spoon at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. For more information, call 775-3362.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Watermelon Seed Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Our friends from the water department will join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served For more information, call 775-3362.

Teen Catapult Wars at the Mahon Library

Challenge other teens to create the best catapult at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Supplies will be provided. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Join us for an excellent movie adventure at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.



(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)