Musical Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, July 18

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Sing along to popular nursery songs with Charley and her ukulele! This fun interactive program will introduce children and caregivers to an assortment of musical books, songs, nursery rhymes, rhythmic activities and ear training! This program is geared towards children ages 0-7, but all are welcome to attend at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, July 18 and Thursday, July 21

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Tiki House Part 1 at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 18

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Part 1 of our Tiki House will focus on upcycling books into little tiki huts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Registration required. Call 806-775-3362 to reserve your spot! Registration for this craft registers you for both parts 1 and 2! This craft is for ages 13 and up.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, July 19, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, July 19, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, July 20, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, July 20, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, July 21, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, July 21, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, July 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” by Tiger Tales while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.



Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 19

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.



Musical Storytime at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 19

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Sing along to popular nursery songs with Charley and her ukulele! This fun interactive program will introduce children and caregivers to an assortment of musical books, songs, nursery rhymes, rhythmic activities and ear training! This program is geared towards children ages 0-7, but all are welcome to attend at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Teen Movie Night at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 19

4:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us for a teen event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. We will be watching In the Heights (PG-13, 2021). Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 19

6:30 to 8:00 PM

We will be discussing “Murder in the Neighborhood: The True Story of America’s First Recored Mass Shooting” by Ellen J. Green. Call 806-775-2835 or stop by your local branch for titles and to reserve a copy of the book today! Ages 18+ Located at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.



Musical Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 20

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Sing along to popular nursery songs with Charley and her ukulele! This fun interactive program will introduce children and caregivers to an assortment of musical books, songs, nursery rhymes, rhythmic activities and ear training! This program is geared towards children ages 0-7, but all are welcome to attend at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Dungeons and Dragons at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 20

6:30 to 9:00 PM

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons, or are looking for a group to play with-look no further! Join us for a one-shot campaign for a fun, after-hours night of dice rolling at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Teens, grades 6-12. Registration required, so call 806-775-3362 to register!

Musical Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 21

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Sing along to popular nursery songs with Charley and her ukulele! This fun interactive program will introduce children and caregivers to an assortment of musical books, songs, nursery rhymes, rhythmic activities and ear training! This program is geared towards children ages 0-7, but all are welcome to attend at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Murder Mystery at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 21

7:00 to 8:30 PM

There has been a murder at the masquerade ball. Join us as we investigate and solve this crime at this after-hours event for teens at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Free light refreshments provided. Registration required. Call 806-767-3733 to reserve your spot! This event is for teens, grades 6-12.

Sharpie Mugs at Mahon Library

Friday, July 22

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Come design and decorate a Sharpie mug at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. We’ll provide Sharpies and one mug per teen participant. Space is limited, so call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot! This is a teen event.

Adult Comedy Night at Mahon Library

Friday, July 22

7:30 to 9:00 PM

Enjoy a hilarious evening of stand-up comedy provided by Laugh Hub City at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. This after-hours show is just for adults, so leave the kiddos at home! Ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, July 23

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

