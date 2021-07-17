Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 18-24

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 21. We will repeat this program every Monday and Wednesday during the summer. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Teachers of Nature will present “Animals from Around the World,” live on Zoom at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 19. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com for details on registering. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, July 26 for those who are unable to watch live.

“Kindness Rocks” Teen Program at the Mahon Library

Teens, come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 19 to paint encouraging messages on rocks that you can hide around town. Ages 12 to 17. For more information, call 775-2838.

“Motivation in Motion” Juggling Show at Lubbock Public Libraries

Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838. Dates and times are:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, July 20, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Tuesday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Wednesday, July 21, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, July 21, 2 p.m.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, July 20, 11:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, July 22, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 22. Tuesday’s theme will be monkeys and Thursday’s theme will be mice.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Each family will receive a free copy of the book Dinner for Dinos by Nelson Thomas while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited. For more information, call 775-3362.

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21 and make a fleece dog toy.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, July 21 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Lubbock Public Library Presents a Magic Lesson, Part 6 with Daniel Lusk

Join magician Daniel Lusk at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 and learn how to do a magic trick!

Teen Murder Mystery at Groves Branch Library

Teens, are you ready to solve a murder mystery the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22? We are counting on you! Call 767-3733 to register. Ages 12 to 17.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Wednesday, July 21, 1 to 5 p.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, July 24, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, July 24, 1 to 5 p.m.

Craft Tutorial with Lubbock Public Library

Join us at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 and learn how to make a paper quilling frame. Pick up a kit at any Lubbock Public Library location starting Monday, July 19 (while supplies last).

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)