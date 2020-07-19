Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 19-25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also an app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Fun with Balloons

Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20 for a fun program with balloon artist Steve Winger. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Lubbock Public Library Weekly Photo Challenge: Talent & Craft Showcase

Post a photo or a short video showing of a craft you have made or demonstrating a talent on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LBKPhotochallenge2020 from Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24. We will share everyone’s entries at the end of the week. Stay tuned for a new photo challenge every week.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in July at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The theme for Tuesday, July 21 is dinosaurs and the theme for Thursday, July 23 is cows. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Ana on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 and make a Three Billy Goats Gruff bridge. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app. Come back for a new craft each Tuesday in July.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Science Spectrum Animal Show

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 for an animal show with the Science Spectrum. Pick up a reptile kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) while supplies last. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Once Upon a Painting

Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and make your own fairytale inspired painting. Pick up a canvas at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) starting Monday, July 20 while supplies last. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you a huge Disney fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an all-ages Disney trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app. We will have live Facebook trivia challenges every Thursday in July.

Lubbock Public Library Virtual Classics Book Club

Join the Lubbock Public Library’s new online book club for ages 16 and up. Our first meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 to discuss The Water Babies by Charles Kingsley. The ebook is available for checkout on lubbock.overdrive.com with your Lubbock Public Library card. To join the discussion, email libgodeke@mylubbock.us for a link to our chat room on Zoom.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Join us for a tutorial on making edible crafts using your instant pot at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)