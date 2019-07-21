Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 21-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 22. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 for an evening of card games, board games and video games. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Hansel and Gretel Puppet Show at Mahon Library

See the classic story of Hansel and Gretel told with puppets at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Recommended for ages 5 to 10. For more information, call 775-2838.



“Mission: Space Shuttle” at Godeke Branch Library

Join us for a space-themed playtime with props at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-3362.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. For more information, call 767-3733.



“Out of This World Craft” at Patterson Branch Library

Create a space-themed craft at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. Grades 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Learn About Gravity at Godeke Branch Library

Participate in simple experiments about gravity at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. For kids age 10 and up. For more information, call 775-3362.

Silent Library Games at the Mahon Library

Compete in silent games and challenges at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Lubbock Public Library