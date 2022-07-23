LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, July 25 and Thursday, July 28

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Tiki House Part 2 at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 25

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Part 2 of our Tiki House will focus on finishing the tiki hut and decorating it to make it beach themed at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Registration required. You must have registered for Part 1 to participate. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, July 26, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, July 27, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, July 27, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, July 28, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, July 28, 11:00 AM

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 26

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist, Steve Winger, as he makes works of art with balloons based on books. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 26

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Love dogs? Love reading? Meet Lubbock ISD therapy dogs and listen to stories at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 26

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, July 26

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist, Steve Winger, as he makes works of art with balloons based on books. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 26

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 26

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information call 806-767-3733.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 27

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger! Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, July 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for a fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger! Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

90s Movie Night at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 27

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Be kind and rewind to the 90s with an iconic movie from the 1990s! We cannot think of 10 things that you will hate about this movie. Showing “10 Things I Hate About You” (PG-13). This is a teen event and light refreshments will be provided at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Master Gardeners: Fall Gardening at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, July 28

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Master Gardener, Betsey Heavner, will focus on beginning a Fall garden, what to plant, and how to prepare for colder weather. This program will be geared toward adults, but all are welcome at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Glow-in-the-Dark Canvas Painting at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 28

4:30 to 6:00 PM

We will be painting various sea creatures in glow in the dark paint! Free light refreshments provided. Registration Required. Call 806-767-3300 to reserve your spot. This is a teen event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, July 30

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Women’s Self Defense at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, July 30

2:00 to 3:00 PM

A free self-defense class that will teach women of all ages how to defend themselves using their own “weapons” – hands, elbows, knees, and feet – against common grabs, holds, and ground attacks often used by aggressors. This intro program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will be taught by Kristi Wuensche, who is a police officer with a black belt and owns 10-10 Defense tactical training. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Women’s Self Defense at Mahon Library

Saturday, July 30

4:00 to 5:00 PM

A free self-defense class that will teach women of all ages how to defend themselves using their own “weapons” – hands, elbows, knees, and feet – against common grabs, holds, and ground attacks often used by aggressors. This intro program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will be taught by Kristi Wuensche, who is a police officer with a black belt and owns 10-10 Defense tactical training. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Teen Craft Night: Tie Dye Party at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, July 30

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Celebrate the end of Summer Reading by making your own piece of summertime in the form of tie-dye! You bring the tie (or shirt, or bandana, or socks or….) and we bring the dye. Be sure they are pre-washed and 100% cotton for the best results. This will be an outdoor, after-hours event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For teens, grades 6th – 12th. Registration required. Call 806-775-3362 to register.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)