Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 25-31

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 28. We will repeat this program every Monday and Wednesday during the summer. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Teachers of Nature will present “Amazing Aussies,” about the amazing animals of Australia, live on Zoom at 2 p.m. on Monday, July26. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com for details on registering. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, August 2 for those who are unable to watch live.

The Science Spectrum Presents “Animal Adaptations” at Lubbock Public Library

The Science Spectrum will present the program “Animal Adaptations” at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 26 and at the Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. Learn how different animals adapt to life in their environment. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838 or 775-3362.

The Science Spectrum Presents “Animal Astronauts” at Lubbock Public Library

The Science Spectrum will present the program “Animal Astronauts” at the Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 and at the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Learn about animals who actually went into space. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 767-3300 or 767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, July 27, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, July 28, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, July 29, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. Tuesday’s theme will be reptiles and Thursday’s theme will be tigers.

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28 and make animal shadow art.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, July 28 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.



Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Tuesday, July 27, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Wednesday, July 28, 1 to 5 p.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, July 31, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, July 31, 1 to 5 p.m.

Make a Harry Potter Wand with Lubbock Public Library

Join us at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and learn how to make your own Harry Potter-style wand!

