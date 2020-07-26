Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 26 – August 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also an app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Science Spectrum Bubble Show

Join the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27 for a bubble show with the Science Spectrum. Pick up a bubble kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) while supplies last. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Lubbock Public Library Weekly Photo Challenge: Rock Painting

The Lubbock Public Library photo challenge theme for the week of July 27 is Rock Painting. Paint a rock and hide it somewhere in town, then share a picture of where you have hidden your rock on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LBKPhotochallenge2020. Maybe someone will find your rock!

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in July at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The theme for Tuesday, July 28 is summer and the theme for Thursday, July 30 is fairy tales. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 and make an egg carton fairy house. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Twisted Fairytale Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

Join our special virtual fairytale-themed D&D game for ages 13 to 18 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Water Department Virtual Storytime

Lubbock Public Library is teaming up with the Water Department for a virtual storytime on Facebook. Join us at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29 to hear the book The Tiny Seed by Eric Carle and watch a video of a craft you can make from home.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you a huge Disney fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an all-ages Disney trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Join us for a tutorial on making bath and shower jellies using your instant pot at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)