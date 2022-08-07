LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, August 8

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Count to 10 with Mouse” by Margaret Wise Browns while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 8 & Thursday, August 11

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, August 9, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, August 9, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, August 10, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, August 10, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, August 11, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, August 11, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 9

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 9

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Learn about a Lubbock man’s experience in World War I, as written in letters home to his mother. Presented by Dr. Sandy Fortenberry at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 10 and up are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Fluffy Slime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 10

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we make fluffy slime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue! This is a family event as kids will need adult help making the slime. Space is limited so please call 806-775-3362 to register or more information.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, August 11

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “What’s the Time Mr. Wolf?” by Amanda Enright while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Anime Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 11

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we make a craft while watching the sequel to Inuyasha at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free refreshments provided. For Ages 13-17. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, August 11

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, August 13

11:00 to 11:30 AM

A special Saturday storytime for families! Join us for songs, crafts and play at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, August 13

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)