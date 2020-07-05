Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 6-11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also an app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Will Parker’s Imagine Land Tour

Join the library on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6 for part two of Will Parker’s Imagine Land Tour. Help save Imagine Land as you sing and dance along with Will. If you missed part one, you can still watch it on our website. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Lubbock Public Library Weekly Photo Challenge: Christmas in July

Post your photos inspired by the theme “Christmas in July” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LBKPhotochallenge2020 from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10. We will post an album of everyone’s pictures at the end of the week. Stay tuned for a new photo challenge every week.

Hamilton Trivia with Lubbock Public Library

Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Hamilton trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in July at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The theme for Tuesday, July 7 is Christmas in July and the theme for Thursday, July 9 is bedtime stories. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 and celebrate Christmas in July with Christmas-themed crafts. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Come back for a new craft each Tuesday in July.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Geebo the Clown

Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 for a fun-filled afternoon with Geebo the Clown. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the ReadSquared app.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you the biggest Harry Potter fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. We will have live Facebook trivia challenges every Thursday in July.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Your instant pot can do more than make delicious food! Join us for a tutorial on making potpourri at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube. We will have a different instant pot craft every Friday in July.

