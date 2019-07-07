Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, July 7-13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:



Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.



Planetarium Show at the Mahon Library

Take a trip through space! The Science Spectrum will present a planetarium show at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8. Tickets are required. Tickets will be available at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Teen Movie at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 8 for a classic space movie! Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 767-3733.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Astronauts in Space” at Godeke Branch Library

The Science Spectrum staff will teach us all about astronauts at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. Tickets are required. Tickets will be available at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-3362.

Teen DIY Art at the Mahon Library

Teens, enjoy refreshments and create art at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. Supplies will be provided. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. For more information, call 767-3733.

Planetarium Show at Patterson Branch Library

Take a trip through space! The Science Spectrum will present a planetarium show at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Tickets are required. Tickets will be available at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

“Astronauts in Space” at Groves Branch Library

The Science Spectrum staff will teach us all about astronauts at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Tickets are required. Tickets will be available at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Chopped: Deconstructed Toys” at Godeke Branch Library

Teens, make your own creation with an assortment of toy parts at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.



(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)