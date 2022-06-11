LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

Dive in & Discover Yourself with Rocky Mountain Puppets at Mahon Library

Monday, June 13

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Meet ventriloquist Meghan Casey -and her puppets for a fun presentation at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information call 806-775-2835.

Dive in & Discover Yourself with Rocky Mountain Puppets at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 13

11:30 AM to 12:15 PM

Meet ventriloquist Meghan Casey -and her puppets for a fun presentation at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information call 806-767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, June 13

12:30 to 1:30 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of “Busy Bots” by Rodger Priddy while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 13 & Thursday, June 16

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cloud Light Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 13

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Teens will have the opportunity to create a cloud light for their bedrooms with paper lanterns, cotton batting, and fairy lights! Registration required. Call 806-767-3300 to reserve your spot! Free light refreshments provided at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive.

Washi Tape Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 13

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will make a cute washi tape house on a canvas with “Home Sweet Home” written underneath to decorate your home! Registration required. Call 806-775-3362 to reserve your spot! This craft is for ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue.

Music with Andy Mason at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 14

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Sing along with your favorite songs by musician, Andy Mason. If you love pizza and burritos, this show is for you! Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 14, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, June 15, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, June 16, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 14

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Music with Andy Mason at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 14

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Sing along with your favorite songs by musician, Andy Mason. If you love pizza and burritos, this show is for you! Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Godeke Branch Library. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Candy Sushi and Anime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 14

2:30 to 4:30 PM

Make candy sushi and play card & board games while watching an ocean related anime! Free refreshments provided. This is a teen event at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 14

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Learn about the unsolved mystery of the assassination of pioneer lawyer J.W. “Jim” Jarrott. Presented by Chuck Lanehart at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. In collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)