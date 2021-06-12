Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 13-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Dogs in Action” at Mahon Library
See real dogs perform feats of agility at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14. This is an outdoor program. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, call 775-2838.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library
Teachers of Nature will present “Nature’s Nursery” live at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, June 21.

Father’s Day Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library
Make your dad a cool cactus craft at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14. All ages are welcome. Call 775-3362 to register.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library 
Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

  • Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, June 15, 10:30 a.m.
  • Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 15, 11:30 a.m.
  • Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, June 16, 10:30 a.m.
  • Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 17. Tuesday’s theme will be turtles and Thursday’s theme will be fish.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library
Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Each family will receive a copy of the book Silly Goose by Marni McGee while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 775-3362.

 “I Ruff Reading” at Groves Branch Library
Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 767-3733.

“I Ruff Reading” at Mahon Library
Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 775-2838.



