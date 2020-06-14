Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 14-20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also an app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in June at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The theme for Tuesday, June 16 is the five senses and the theme for Thursday, June 18 is Father’s Day. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 and learn how to make a clothespin fairy doll and a dancing coffee filter doll. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Come back for a new craft each Tuesday in June.

Water Department Virtual Storytime

Lubbock Public Library is teaming up with the Water Department for a virtual storytime on Facebook. Join us at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 to hear the book Toilet: How It Works by David Macaulay and watch a video of a craft you can make from home. Pick up a craft kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), the Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave), or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) starting Monday, June 15 while supplies last.

Wonderful Wildlife Wednesdays with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube for a visit to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to meet birds of prey like owls and hawks at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you the biggest Harry Potter fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. We will have live Facebook trivia challenges every Thursday in June.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Your instant pot can do more than make delicious food! Join us for a tutorial on tie dye crazy socks at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube. We will have a different instant pot craft every Friday in June.

The Hampstead Stage Company Presents Alice in Wonderland

The Lubbock Public Library will share a link to the Hampstead Stage Company’s virtual performance of Alice in Wonderland from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com or www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for an access code to this three day event.

Lubbock Public Library Virtual Employment Training Workshop

Join us on www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 for tips on resumes and job searching to help you land your next job. The video will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)