Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 16-22

(Library logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Flatlands Dance Theatre at the Mahon Library

Join us for an interactive dance program at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17. Recommended for ages 3 to 7. For more information, call 775-2838.

Science Spectrum Reptile Program at Groves Branch Library

Meet reptiles from the Science Spectrum at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3733.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 for an evening of Shonen anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 20. For more information, call 767-3300.

Science Spectrum Creepy Crawlers at Godeke Branch Library

Meet insects from the Science Spectrum at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Teen Movie at the Mahon Library

Join us for a movie for grades 6 through 12 at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. For more information, call 767-3733.

"More Magic in Marriage" at Godeke Branch Library

Marriage and family therapist Dr. Steve Fife and life coach April Fife will discuss ways to strengthen your marriage at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Science Spectrum Native Animals Program at Patterson Branch Library

Meet native animals from the Science Spectrum at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Children's Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Crater Creations at Godeke Branch Library

Create a moon crater with everyday materials at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Ages 10 and up. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Science Spectrum Rainforest Animals at the Mahon Library

Meet rainforest animals from the Science Spectrum at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, on Thursday, June 20. There will be two shows: one at 1 p.m. and one at 2 p.m. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Hampstead Stage Company Presents "The Jungle Book" at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to see the Hampstead Stage Company perform "The Jungle Book." Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Book Discussion at Patterson Branch Library

The Left to Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 to discuss Head Games by Mary B. Morrison. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 for a movie. The audience will choose between a sci fi comedy about some cool dudes and a very scary remake of a Japanese horror movie. Teens and adults welcome. For movie titles and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)

