Fishing for Hope at Mahon Library

Monday, June 20

12:00 to 3:00 PM

Kids! Grab a fishing pole and join us for an afternoon of catch and release fishing with Bait Kandy at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 20 & Thursday, June 23

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Mermaids at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 20

5:30 to 7:00 PM

We will make a mermaid out of upcycled hardback books, scrapbook paper, and other crafting supplies! Registration required. Call 806-775-3362 to reserve your spot! This craft is for ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue

Mobile Dairy Classroom at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 21

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Meet a real dairy cow and see a live demonstration of how a cow is milked! In this innovative program, the dairy experience is brought directly to you. Presented by the Southwest Dairy Farmers. This is an outdoor program; bring a blanket or chair at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 21, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, June 23, 10:30 AM

Fishing for Hope at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 21

12:00 to 3:00 PM

Kids! Grab a fishing pole and join us for an afternoon of catch and release fishing with Bait Kandy at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 21

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 21

12:30 to 1:30 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “How to Surprise a Dad” by Jean Reagan while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 21 & Thursday, June 23

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love dogs? Love reading? Meet Lubbock ISD therapy dog Sadie at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. and listen to stories. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Game Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 21

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games and video games. Try our new PlayStation 5! Free refreshments provided. This event is for teens and tweens at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 21

6:30 to 8:00 PM

We will be discussing “Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI, and the Battle for a Horse-Racing Dynasty” by Melissa del Bosque. Call 806-775-2835 or stop by your local branch for titles and to reserve a copy of the book today! Ages 18+ Located at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Fishing for Hope at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 22

12:00 to 3:00 PM

Kids! Grab a fishing pole and join us for an afternoon of catch and release fishing with Bait Kandy at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 22

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Family Puzzle Challenge at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 22

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Families will compete in a puzzle challenge at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! Space is limited. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot or for more information.

Teen Lego Night at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 22

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Come hang out with other LEGO-loving teens, build original creations, and participate in fun building challenges. Light refreshments will be provided. For teens, grades 6th – 12th at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 23

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Fishing for Hope at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 23

12:00 to 3:00 PM

Kids! Grab a fishing pole and join us for an afternoon of catch and release fishing with Bait Kandy at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information call 806-767-3733.

Tea & Music Series: Jerry Serrano, Singer/Songwriter at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, June 23

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us for some tea, cookies, and an interactive music masterclass where the audience can ask questions to learn more about Jerry’s musical processes behind writing his music. This program is geared toward adults but all are welcome at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Murder Mystery at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 23

7:00 to 8:30 PM

There has been a murder at the masquerade ball. Join us as we investigate and solve this crime at this after-hours event for teens at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! Free light refreshments provided. Registration required. Call 806-767-3300 to reserve your spot! This event is for teens, grades 6-12.

Lotería Games at Mahon Branch Library

Friday, June 24

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Come learn some simple Spanish words, with a chance to win prizes, while playing this traditional Mexican game! Space is limited. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot. This is a teen event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Left-To-Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 25

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us as we discuss “The Pastor’s Wife” by ReShonda Tate Billingsley. You may pick up a copy of this book at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, or you may have a copy sent to your nearest location. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Laser Tag at Mahon Library

Saturday, June 25

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come play a round of laser tag with Laser Odyssey at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! This event is for kids ages 8 to 12. Space is limited. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, June 25

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

