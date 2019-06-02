Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 2-8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Magic Show at the Library

Enjoy the magic of Harlin Rhoades. Tickets are required at Patterson and Godeke. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Monday, June 3 – Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) – 11 a.m.

Monday, June 3 0 – Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – 2 p.m. [Tickets required]

Tuesday, June 4 – Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 4 – Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) – 2 p.m. [Tickets required]

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3 for an evening of anime, Asian music, and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3 to discuss The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 6. For more information, call 767-3300.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teen Program at Patterson Branch Library

Make your own galaxy slime to take home at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dog Agility Program at the Mahon Library

See real live dogs in action at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, on Wednesday, June 5. There will be two shows: one at 10 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. This is an outdoor program. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. For more information, call 775-2838.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 for an awesome kids’ movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Teen “Iron Pastry” Program at the Mahon Library

Teens can compete in our decorating challenge at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Registration is required for this program, and it fills up fast! Call 775-2838 to register.

Geebo the Clown at the Library

Clown around with Geebo the Clown. Tickets are required at Groves and Godeke. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Thursday, June 6 – Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) – 10 a.m. [Tickets required]

Thursday, June 6 – Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) – 2 p.m. [Tickets required]

Friday, June 7 – Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) – 10 a.m.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 for a movie. The audience will choose between a sci-fi comedy about some cool dudes and a very scary remake of a Japanese horror movie. Teens and adults welcome. For movie titles and other information, call 775-2835.

“Intentionally Fun Families” at Godeke Branch Library

Dr. Steve Fife, licensed marriage and family therapist, and April Fife, certified life coach, present “Intentionally Fun Families” at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. This program will focus on creating memorable mealtimes with your family. Get recipes and healthy eating ideas, as well as ways to make mealtime exciting and fun. For more information, call 775-3362.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)