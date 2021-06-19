Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Rocky Mountain Puppets at Lubbock Public Libraries

Watch a performance by ventriloquist Meghan Casey and her puppets. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838. Dates and times are:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Monday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Monday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Monday, June 21, 2 p.m.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Teachers of Nature will present “Animal Superheroes” live on Zoom at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 21. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com for details on registering. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, June 28 for those who are unable to watch live.

Teen “Sing That Tune” Program at Patterson Branch Library

Play a song association game at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 21. We give you a word, and you have to think of a song that has that word in the lyrics or title. Ages 12 to 17.

Outdoor Story Stroll at Patterson and Groves Libraries

Kids, take a self-guided walk around the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from Tuesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 26 and read a story as you go. Come inside and pick up a boredom buster while supplies last! Stories are different at each location. For more information, call 767-3300 or 767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Tuesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 22, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, June 23, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Wednesday, June 23, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24. Tuesday’s theme will be pigs and Thursday’s theme will be crocodiles.

“I Ruff Reading” at Godeke Branch Library

Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 775-3362.

“I Ruff Reading” at Groves Branch Library

Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 767-3733.

Animal I.D. at Patterson Branch Library

Learn about local wildlife from Lubbock County game wardens at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23. This is an outdoor program; bring a blanket or a chair. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Kids “Origami Safari” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23 and make an origami pig.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, June 23 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Lubbock Public Library Presents a Magic Lesson, Part 2 with Daniel Lusk

Join magician Daniel Lusk at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 and learn how to do a magic trick!

Teen Puzzle Mania Program at Mahon Library

Teams will compete to finish jigsaw puzzles at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. Call 775-2838 to register. Ages 12 to 17.

Teen Murder Mystery at Groves Branch Library

Teens, are you ready to solve a murder mystery the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24? We are counting on you! Call 767-3733 to register. Ages 12 to 17.

Talewise Presents “Unicorns: Break the Cage” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25 for a cool animated program combining adventure and science from Talewise.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)