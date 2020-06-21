Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 21-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also a READsquared app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Lubbock Public Library Weekly Photo Challenge: Chalk Challenge

Post a photo of a chalk creation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LBKPhotochallenge2020 from Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26. We will post an album of everyone’s pictures on Saturday, June 27. Stay tuned for a new photo challenge every week.

Lubbock Public Library Presents The Great Fairytale Mythree

Tune in on Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22 as ventriloquist Meghan Casey solves one of the greatest fairytale mysteries of all time! Don’t forget to look for the secret code to earn a virtual badge in the READsquared app.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 25 for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 for a wave-themed craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Come back for a new craft each Tuesday in June.

Twisted Fairytale Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

The children of Tidewater are going missing! Every evening a strange song is heard, and in the morning more children are gone. Can you solve the mystery and stop the disappearances? Join our special virtual fairytale-themed D&D game for ages 13 to 18 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Recycling Department Virtual Storytime

Lubbock Public Library is teaming up with the Recycling Department for a virtual storytime on Facebook. Join us at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24 to hear the book Don’t Throw That Away by Lara Bergen and watch a video of a craft you can make from home. Pick up a craft kit at the Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) or the Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) starting Monday, June 22 while supplies last.

Wonderful Wildlife Wednesdays with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube for a visit to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to meet a real tortoise at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Don’t forget to look for the secret code to receive a fun virtual badge in the READsquared app.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you the biggest Harry Potter fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. We will have live Facebook trivia challenges every Thursday in June.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Your instant pot can do more than make delicious food! Join us for a tutorial on making play dough at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube.

