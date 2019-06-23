Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 23 – 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Space-a-Cade” Puppet Show at the Library

Meghan Casey of Rocky Mountain Puppets will perform at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24 and at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24. Grades 5 and under. For more, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Adult Coloring Program at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a relaxing evening of coloring from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24. We will supply materials. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 27. For more information, call 767-3300.

Juggling Show at the Library

Join us for a fun, interactive juggling show. Tickets are required at Godeke and Patterson. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Tuesday, June 25 – Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 25 – Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) – 2 p.m. – Tickets required

Wednesday, June 26 – Mahon Library (1306 9th Streett) – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26 – Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Dr.) – 2 p.m. – Tickets required

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Lemonade with the Mayor at Godeke Branch

Library Kids in grade 5 and under are invited to meet Mayor Dan Pope at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Mayor Pope will read a story and answer questions. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Kindness Rocks” Teen Program at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 to paint rocks that you can hide around town. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)