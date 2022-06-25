LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

Science Spectrum Presents: Oceanography at Mahon Library

Monday, June 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn all about the ocean from the Science Spectrum! Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 27 & Thursday, June 30

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, June 28, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, June 28, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, June 29, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, June 30, 10:30 AM

Science Spectrum Presents: Oceanography at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn all about the ocean from the Science Spectrum! Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 28

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do Better: Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 28

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month at Patterson Branch Library, 1936 Parkway Drive! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For Ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Anime Craft Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 28

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we make edible slime and play card & board games while watching an ocean related anime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free light refreshments provided. For teens! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Music with Will Parker at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 29

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker! Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 29

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Music with Will Parker at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker! Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Teen Craft: Vinyl Records at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 29

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for an evening of crafting and repurposing old vinyl records at this after-hours events for teens at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Registration is required. Call 806-775-3362 for more information or to register.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 30

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Science Spectrum Presents: Oceanography at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 30

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn all about the ocean from the Science Spectrum! Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.’

Resume Workshop at Mahon Library

Thursday, June 30

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Come learn valuable resume tips with us that will help you land your next job! Whether you’re starting a resume from scratch, or just need a refresher, this program is for you! For Ages 16+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Family Nerf War at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 30

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Families, compete in Nerf challenges at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive inside the library after-hours! We’ll provide generic darts, you bring your own Nerf equipment! Registration required, call 806-767-3300 for more information or to register. For ages 8+

Infant Massage at Godeke Branch Library

Friday, July 1

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Learn techniques on how you can massage your infant from Licensed Massage Therapist Grace Vogel at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Space is limited. Call 806-775-3362 to register or for more information.

Canvas Paint-By-Numbers for Adults at Mahon Library

Friday, July 1

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Before you head to the First Friday Art Trail, come try your hand at canvas and acrylic painting by numbers! All supplies provided; Space is limited. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot. This program is for ages 18+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Worth the Wait Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, July 2

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, July 2

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)