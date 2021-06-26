Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 27 – July 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

The Magical Balloon Show at Lubbock Public Libraries

Join Robb Holladay as he presents the most amazing balloon twisting you have ever seen! Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838. Dates and times are:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Monday, June 28, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Monday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Monday, June 28, 2 p.m.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Teachers of Nature will present “Radical Reptiles” live on Zoom at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com for details on registering. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, July 5 for those who are unable to watch live.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 29, 11:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, July 1, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 and Thursday, July 1. Tuesday’s theme will be rhinos and Thursday’s theme will be dinosaurs.

Craft Tutorial with Lubbock Public Library

Join us at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 and learn how to make a rose out of pinecones.

“I Ruff Reading” at Mahon Library

Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 775-2838.

“I Ruff Reading” at Patterson Branch Library

Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)