Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 30 – July 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) –The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:



Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1. This month’s topic is preserving documents and photos. For more information, call 767-3300.



Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1 for an evening of Shojo anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 1 to discuss Can You Keep a Secret? by Sophie Kinsella. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Program at the Mahon Library

The Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, presents “Don’t Let the Pigeon Come to the Library” at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Join us for crafts and activities inspired by the books of Mo Willems. For more information, call 775-2838.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. For more information, call 767-3733.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Libraries Closed for July 4th

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Thursday, July 4. Regular hours will resume on Friday, July 5.

“Intentionally Fun Families” at Godeke Branch Library

Dr. Steve Fife, licensed marriage and family therapist, and April Fife, certified life coach, present “Intentionally Fun Families” at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. This program will focus on the benefits of laughter. Explore ways to increase laughter and love in your home. For more information, call 775-3362.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 for a horror movie or a superhero movie (audience choice). Teens and adults welcome. For movie titles and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)