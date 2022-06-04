LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

Magic Show with Harlin at Mahon Library

Monday, June 6

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Entertaining magic show for the whole family at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! Seating is limited; tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Magic Show with Harlin at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 6

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Entertaining magic show for the whole family at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Seating is limited; tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 6 & Thursday, June 9

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Laser Tag at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 6

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Join us for a fun-filled Laser Tag Program that’s just for Teens at Patterson Branch Library! Free light refreshments provided. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We meet the first Monday of each month to discuss books that are being made into films. This month, we’ll be discussing “The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue. Books are available at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, or can be sent to any library for pickup. Ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, June 7, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, June 7, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, June 8, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, June 9, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 7

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 7 & Wednesday, June 8

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Love dogs? Love reading? Meet LISD therapy dog Sadie at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. and listen to stories. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Magic Show with Harlin at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 8

10:00 to 11:15 AM

Entertaining magic show for the whole family at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! Seating is limited; tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 8

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Magic Show with Harlin at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 8

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Entertaining magic show for the whole family at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue! Seating is limited; tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 9

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “I Love My Dad Because” by Petra James while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 9

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Family Crafternoon: Gone Fishin’ at Mahon Library

Thursday, June 9

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Families can enjoy an afternoon of ocean inspired make-and-take-crafts at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Craft is suitable for kids ages 2-12.

Teen Craft Night: Franken-Toys at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, June 9

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Dismantle some toys then mix and match to form your own unique Frankenstein-esque creation at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Feel free to bring any old toys in need of a makeover or use our provided materials. Light refreshments will also be provided at this after-hours event. For teens, grades 6th – 12th. Registration required: Register in person at Godeke or call 806-775-3362.

Pokemon Terrarium Craft at Mahon Library

Friday, June 10

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Gotta catch ‘em all! Have you ever wondered what the inside of a Pokéball looks like? Now you can decide for yourself as you put your imagination to work to craft the perfect home for the Pokémon of your choice at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Space is limited. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot. This is a teen event.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, June 11

11:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! We’ll have stories, songs, crafts, and activities! This storytime is intended for ages 0-7 but all ages are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Business Financing and Accounting 101 at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 11

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Join us for a Lunch and Learn Series at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive presented by Texas Tech Small Business Development Center. Ages 18 and up are welcome to attend. For more information, call 806-767-3300. To register, please follow the link here: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15821

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read books, make a craft and work on basic literacy skills at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We will have snacks for kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. For ages 0-8. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, June 11

2:30 to 4:30 PM

Join us for a superhero movie about the King of Atlantis (2018, PG-13) at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, June 11

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

*The previously advertised Summer Reading Program “South Plains Wildlife” on 6/7 at Mahon Library has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances*

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)