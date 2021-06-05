Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 6-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7. Each family will receive a copy of the book Tiger’s Ocean Adventure by Megan Roth while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 775-2838.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Teachers of Nature will present “Camels, from Nose to Toes” live at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, June 14.

“The Birds and the Bees” Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 and make a colorful bird feeder. Space is limited; call 775-3362 to register or register in person at the library. Ages 13 and up.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 to discuss Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, June 8, 10:30 AM

Street) — Tuesday, June 8, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 8, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, June 9, 10:30 AM

Street) — Wednesday, June 9, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, June 10, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10. Tuesday’s theme will be flamingos and Thursday’s theme will be dolphins.

Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course at Patterson and Groves Libraries

Kids, come try out our outdoor obstacle course at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from Tuesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 12. For more information, call 767-3300 or 767-3733.

“I Ruff Reading” at Groves Branch Library

Love dogs? Love reading? Read to an LISD therapy dog at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teen “Cookies and Canvas” Program at Mahon Library

Enjoy an afternoon of painting and take some cookies to go at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Supplies will be provided. Call 775-2838 to register; space is limited.

Lubbock Public Library Presents “Lights Out, Everybody” with Steve Darnall

Join radio historian Steve Darnall at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 for a program about some of the best-known mystery and horror programs from the Golden Age of radio.

Animal I.D. at Godeke Branch Library

Learn about local wildlife from Lubbock County game wardens with their animal trailer at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9. This is an outdoor program; bring a blanket or a chair. For more information, call 775-3362.

Crafty Kids “Origami Safari” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 and make an origami fish. Pick up an origami kit at any library location starting Monday, June 7 (while supplies last). We will make a different animal every Wednesday in June.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, June 9 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Lubbock Public Library Presents “Magic Tales with Daniel Lusk”

Magician Daniel Lusk will perform a magic show at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on

Wednesday, June 9. The program will be available on Facebook until Saturday, June 12, so don’t forget to watch!

Teen Nerf Wars at Groves Branch Library

Bring your Nerf gear and battle inside the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. We will have generic darts available. Call 767-3733 to register.

Tails, Tales and Tunes with Will Parker at Lubbock Public Libraries

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker. Recommended for ages 3 to 10. There will be two shows: one at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, and one at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library where you plan to attend on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10. Each family will receive a copy of the book Don’t You Dare Brush My Hair by Rosie Greening while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 767-3300.

The Birds and the Bees Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11 and make a colorful birdhouse. A limited number of craft kits will be available at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, starting Monday, June 7.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)