Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 7-13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Virtual Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library

This summer, you can register for Summer Reading online at lubbock.readsquared.com. There is also an app you can use to earn badges, complete challenges, and log your reading. There are programs for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults. Summer reading ends July 31.

Lubbock Public Library Weekly Photo Challenge: Maskparade Ball

Got a mask? Post your masked photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LBKPhotochallenge2020 starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Medical masks, Mardi Gras masks, Halloween masks—it’s all good! We will post an album of everyone’s pictures on Saturday, June 13. Stay tuned for a new photo challenge every week.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Julian Franklin’s Magic Workshop

Tune into the Lubbock Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8 for a virtual workshop with magician Julian Franklin. Don’t forget to watch for a secret code that you can enter in the READsquared app for summer reading points!

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in June at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime followed by a craft tutorial. The theme for Tuesday, June 9 is summertime and the theme for Thursday, June 11 is colors. The videos will remain up on our Facebook page for those who aren’t able to watch live.

Tuesday Crafternoons with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 and learn how to make a reading nook using a hula hoop and a shower curtain. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube. Come back for a new craft each Tuesday in June.

Twisted Fairytale Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

Red Riding Hood has been attacked by a wolf and needs your help to reach her grandmother! Join our special virtual fairytale-themed D&D game for ages 13 to 18 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com or details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Wonderful Wildlife Wednesdays with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube for a visit to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to meet some baby mammals at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Trivia Thursdays with Lubbock Public Library

Are you the biggest Harry Potter fan? Join us live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets trivia challenge at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. We will have live Facebook trivia challenges every Thursday in June.

Crafts in an Instant with Lubbock Public Library

Your instant pot can do more than make delicious food! Join us for a tutorial on making geodes in an instant pot at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12. The video will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on Instagram and YouTube. We will have a different instant pot craft every Friday in June.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Photo-thon 2020

Join us for a 6-hour marathon photo challenge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/LBKphotothon (case sensitive) for registration and rules.

Lubbock Public Library Presents Nancy & Her Friends: Once Upon a Time

Ventriloquist and storyteller Nancy Burks Worcester will take us on a virtual adventure at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. Don’t forget to watch for a secret code that you can enter in the READsquared app for summer reading points! This program will only remain on our Facebook page for 24 hours, so don’t miss it.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)