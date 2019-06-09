Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 9-15

(Photo from the Lubbock Public Library)

To Infinity and Beyond!" at the Mahon Library

Dress as your favorite Toy Story character and join us for crafts and activities at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Teen Book Dominoes Program at Godeke Branch Library

Teens, come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 10 to create a giant domino chain out of books. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 10. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Adult Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 to make DIY bird feeders. Supplies provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Stories That Rock at Godeke Branch Library

Storyteller Kris Olson will share stories that rock at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. For more information, call 767-3733.

Dancing Raiderettes at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy a performance by the dance troupe the West Texas Dancing Raiderettes at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Children's Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 for a movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13. For more information, call 767-3300.

Rain Cloud Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Our friends from the water department will present a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13. This month's book is Down in the Jungle by Mandy Ross. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

"Three Little Pigs" Puppet Show at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 and see the story of the three little pigs told with puppets. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teen Craft Program at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 and make a variety of space-themed crafts. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

"Ready to Read" at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

