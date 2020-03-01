Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Annexation: Celebrating Texas Statehood” Exhibit Opens at the Mahon Library

The Humanities Texas exhibit “Annexation: Celebrating Texas Statehood” will be at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from Sunday, March 1 through Saturday, March 28. This program is made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, call 775-2835.

National Reading Day at Mahon Library

Celebrate National Reading Day at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2. Enjoy stories and activities, and receive a free copy of Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? by Dr. Seuss while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 775-2838.

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2. This month we will talk about how computers have made researching your family tree much easier. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2 for an evening of Asian music and graphic novels. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2 to discuss The Call of the Wild by Jack London. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.



Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 5. For more information, call 767-3300.

Water Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Our friends from the Water Department will be at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 to read a story about rain and lead us in an activity. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-2838.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren at Patterson Branch Library

Join us for support and help finding resources for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. No children at the program, please. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Dance-a-Story at Mahon Library

Join us for a storytime featuring music and dance at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4. Presented by Flatlands Dance Theatre. For more information, call 775-2838.

Senior Activity at Godeke Branch Library

Seniors, play balloon volleyball and socialize at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 5. Ages 50 and up. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Recycling Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from the Recycling Department will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6 to read It’s Easy Being Green by Michelle Y. Glennon and play recycling bingo. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and crafts at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Celebrate Texas Statehood at the Mahon Library

Dr. Monte Monroe, Texas State Historian, will be at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 to talk about the annexation of Texas and its influence on American history. This program is presented in conjunction with the Humanities Texas exhibit “Annexation: Celebrating Texas Statehood,” which will be at the Mahon Library from March 1 through March 28. For more information, call 775-2835.

