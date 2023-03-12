(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library released a schedule of events for the week of March 12th through 18th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, March 13

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Find Fergus” by Mike Boldt while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Giant-Size Family Games at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, March 13

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Kick off Spring Break and bring your friends, coworkers, and family to join the fun! We’ll be playing giant games like uno, dominoes, and more at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 13

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, March 14, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, March 14, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street),Wednesday, March 15, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, March 15, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 14

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

St. Patrick’s Day Painting at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, March 14

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we use stamps and sponges to make a St. Patrick’s Day painting! This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

St. Patrick’s Day Crafternoon at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, March 14

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we make St. Patrick’s Day themed crafts! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Luck O’ The Irish Charm Painting at Mahon Library

Wednesday, March 15

3:30 to 4:30 PM

Feel the “Luck O’ the Irish” and come paint and decorate your own lucky charm just in time for St. Patrick’s Day at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For Teens, ages 12-17. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Spring Break Family Movie at Mahon Library

Thursday, March 16

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Enjoy this month’s free family movie on the big screen at Mahon Library 1306 9th Street! This month’s family movie is all about your favorite pets that save the day! (2022, PG). Rated PG. Runtime 106 minutes. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 16

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Learn how to get your garden ready for spring with the Lubbock Master Gardeners! This is an adult program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt at Mahon Library

Friday, March 17

1:00 to 4:00 PM

Go on a scavenger hunt throughout the library and look for clues! For ages 0-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835

Shamrock Tree at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, March 17

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we make Shamrock Trees using cupcake liners, ribbon and Styrofoam cones! All supplies provided, while supplies last. For ages 10 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 18

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.





