LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

Model Trains at Groves Branch Library

Model Trains from the Lubbock Model Railroad Association will be on display at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from March 14-19!

For more information, call 806-767-3733.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, March 14 & Thursday, March 17

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, March 14

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

St. Patrick’s Day Wreath Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 14

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Make a St. Patrick’s Day wreath out of an embroidery hoop and felt flowers. This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. To register, stop by in person or call 806-775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library!

This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, March 15, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, March 15, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, March 16, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, March 17, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, March 15

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, March 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue . Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 15

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of March! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

St. Patrick’s Day Anime Crafternoon at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, March 15

2:30 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we watch anime and make fun St. Patrick’s themed crafts and play games! This is an all ages event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, March 15

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Calling all true crime fans! This month we are discussing Savage Appetites by Rachel Monroe. Books are available to be checked out. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy and come join the discussion at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Spring Break Family Movie at Mahon Library

Wednesday, March 16

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Watch free family movies at the library during spring break! On Wednesday we will watch a PG rated movie. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be included while supplies last. For movie title information, call 806-775-2835.

Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, March 16

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 16

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Spring Break Family Movie at Mahon Library

Thursday, March 17

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Watch free family movies at the library during spring break! On Thursday we will watch a PG rated movie. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be included while supplies last. For movie title information, call 806-775-2835.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

Thursday, March 17

1:00 to 6:00 PM

Can you find the mischievous leprechaun hiding in the library? Stop by Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at any point from 1-6 PM to follow clues, solve riddles and search for the hidden leprechaun!. For Ages 2-11. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Spring Gardening with Master Gardeners

Thursday, March 17

4:00 to 5:00 PM

As spring approaches, learn to manage your garden with the Lubbock Master Gardeners! This is a program geared towards adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more

information, call 806-775-3362

Spring Break Teen Movie at Mahon Library

Friday, March 18

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Watch a free teen movie at the library during spring break! On Thursday we will watch a P-13 rated movie. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be included while supplies last. For movie title information, call 806-775-2835

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 19

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Ready to Read at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 19

2:00 to 2:30 PM

Join us for a fun storytime as we read books, sing songs, and make a craft! Each family will receive a snack and free book while supplies last. For Ages 0-8 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)