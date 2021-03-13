Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 14-20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Pot O’ Gold Pretzels with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 15 and learn how to make an adorable snack for St. Patrick’s Day.

Resume and Interview Tips Virtual Workshop with Lubbock Public Library

Are you job hunting? Join us live at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15 for tips to help you land your next job.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! Attendance will be limited to allow social distancing. Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings at all times in the library. This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) – Tuesday, March 16, 10:30 AM

Street) – Tuesday, March 16, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, March 16, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) – Wednesday, March 17, 10:30 AM

Street) – Wednesday, March 17, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, March 18, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime from Lubbock Public Library and Buddy Holly Center

The libraries and the Buddy Holly Center are teaming up on www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a special virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The Buddy Holly Center’s Education and Volunteer Coordinator, Hannah Lundell, will read Buddy, the Story of Buddy Holly by Anne Bustard inside the historic Allison House. For more information, call 775-2838.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library and Buddy Holly Center

The libraries and the Buddy Holly Center are teaming up on www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a Buddy Holly inspired craft at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17. Pick up a paper plate banjo craft kit at any Lubbock Public Library location starting on Monday, March 15 (while supplies last). For more information, call 775-2838.

Teen Craft Program at Groves Branch Library

Teens, come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and get creative. We will have canvases to paint and CD scratch art kits to take home. Remember to wear your face coverings! For more information, call (806) 767-3733.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 for virtual storytime about hiking.

Easter Egg Piñata Craft with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19 and learn how to make an Easter egg piñata.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)