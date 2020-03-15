Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 15-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Design a Poster at Mahon Library

Create a poster or card at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16 using techniques from our online Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center. Supplies will be provided. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-2838.

Spring Break Movies at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will present movies for kids and teens each day at noon from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. For movie titles and other information, call 767-3300.

Spring Break Programs at Mahon Library

Here’s what the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, has planned for Spring Break week. For more information, call 775-2838.



Monday, 3/16

Movie (call for title)

10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, 3/17

Luck of the Irish

10 a.m.

Crafts and activities for St. Patrick’s Day.

Wednesday, 3/18

Movie (call for title)

10:30 a.m.

Thursday, 3/19

Lubbock Master Gardeners Storytimes

10 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Listen to stories and take home seeds to plant!

Spring Break Programs at Godeke Branch Library

Spring Break activities at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 775-3362.



Monday, 3/16

Slime Mania!

2 p.m.

Make homemade slime. Wear clothes you can get messy in.

Tuesday, 3/17

Impaired Driving Simulator

3 p.m.

Adults, teens and kids welcome.

Wednesday, 3/18

LEGO Building

2 p.m.

Thursday, 3/19

Learn to Code

2 p.m.

Learn any style of coding you choose. Kids and teens welcome.

Friday, 3/20

Beyblade Battling

2 p.m.

Bring your beyblades ready to battle!

Spring Break Programs at Groves Branch Library

Join us for Spring Break fun at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 767-3733.



Monday, 3/16

Teen Painting

4 p.m.

Grades 6 through 12. Supplies provided.

Tuesday, 3/17

Creation Stations

4 p.m.

LEGO building, modelling clay and more.

Wednesday, 3/18

STEM: Lego Robotics

2 p.m.

Grades 2 to 6. Call 767-3733 to register. Space is limited.

Thursday, 3/19

STEM: Earthquakes

2 p.m.

Grades 2 to 6. Call 767-3733 to register. Space is limited.

Friday, 3/20

STEM: Ozobots & Augmented Reality

2 p.m.

Grades 2 to 6. Call 767-3733 to register. Space is limited.

STEM programs are presented by the TTU Whitacre College of Engineering.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16 for a St. Patrick’s Day social with music and games. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Write Stuff at Patterson Branch Library

Join our monthly class for aspiring authors at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Learn the ins and outs of writing and conquer your fear of the blank page. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 767-3300.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make a four-season button tree with buttons and paint at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, on Tuesday, March 17. There will be two sessions—one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

Just Adult It at Patterson Branch Library

We all need help adulting sometimes. This month, learn about cleaning and organization at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 with special speaker Cabri Carpenter of Minimize Then Organize. Please RSVP at 767-3300 so we can make sure to have enough handouts and supplies for everyone. Ages 16 and up.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Free Tutoring at Patterson and Godeke Branch Libraries

Robin’s Nest Tutoring will offer free tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Saturday, March 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, and at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 767-3300 or 775-3362.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and crafts at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)