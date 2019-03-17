Local News

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 17-23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

LEGO Robotics Program at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18 and learn how to program LEGO robots. This program is for grades 2 to 6 and is made possible by the TTU Whitacre College of Engineering. Call 767-3733 to register. Space is limited. 

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18 for a belated St. Patrick's Day social. Enjoy crafts, anime and music. Bring an Irish-themed dish to share. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835. 

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library  
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 21. For more information, call 767-3300. 

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. For more information, call 767-3733. 

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library 
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 and we will do our best to help. We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733. 

Historic Buildings of Lubbock at the Mahon Library 
Dr. Monte Monroe, Texas State Historian, will give a talk on "Historic Buildings of Lubbock" at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. This program was made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, call 775-2835. 

"Ready to Read" at Patterson Branch Library
Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)
 

